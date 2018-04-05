Joe Webb signs with Texans

Getty Images

The Texans have added an alternative to Brandon Weeden or Taylor Heinicke at backup quarterback and a special teams contributor in one package.

Agent David Canter announced on Twitter that his client Joe Webb has signed with the Texans.

Webb made the move from the Panthers to the Bills last season along with Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane. He appeared in every game for the Bills, playing 39 snaps on offense and 278 on special teams over the course of the year.

Webb went 2-of-7 on passes and ran the ball eight times in his offensive experiences and also saw snaps as a wide receiver during seven seasons with the Vikings and Panthers. The special teams role has kept him in the league across all his stops and figures to be his path to playing time in Houston however the Texans choose to set the depth chart behind Deshaun Watson.