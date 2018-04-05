Johnathan Hankins visiting Jets

Getty Images

The Jets are hosting defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins today, Dan Graziano of ESPN reports.

Hankins, 26, also has visited Washington.

The Colts, who are converting to a 4-3, cut Hankins last month. He had signed a three-year, $30 million contract, with $10 million guaranteed, a year ago.

The Giants made Hankins a second-round pick in 2013. He started 41 games in four seasons in New York and made 150 tackles and 10 sacks.

He played 15 games for the Colts last season, making 44 tackles and two sacks.