Junior Galette set to visit Raiders

Junior Galette played for Jay Gruden in 2017 and could play for Jon Gruden in 2018.

John Keim of ESPN.com reports that Galette is scheduled to visit with the Raiders on Friday. The linebacker has already been informed that he’s not in Washington’s plans for the 2018 season and Keim reports “a couple of teams” have shown interest in his services recently.

Galette originally signed with the Redskins in 2015, but tore his Achilles that year and again in 2016 before returning to action last year. He had 20 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble in 16 appearances.

The Raiders or any other team signing Galette will be hoping his return to health will be followed by a return to the kind of production he had in 2013 and 2014. Galette posted 22 sacks for the Saints in those seasons and the Raiders could use someone to complement Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin on the pass rushing front.