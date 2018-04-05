Kevin Byard wears “Just a Fan” shirt in shot at Deion Sanders

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 5, 2018, 11:12 AM EDT
Tennessee Titans

Last month, NFL Network analyst Deion Sanders revealed he had no idea who Titans safety Kevin Byard is. Byard has not forgotten.

Byard, who was a first-team All-Pro and tied for the league lead in interceptions last season, was miffed that Sanders didn’t mention him when naming the best safety in the NFL. Byard tweeted at Sanders that first-team All-Pro recognition should count for something, and Sanders replied by demonstrating that he thought Byard was just some random fan tweeting at him, and not an All-Pro safety.

“You continue to be a fan and I will continue being the man,” Sanders told Byard.

Yesterday, as the Titans unveiled their redesigned uniforms, they posted a video that showed the players reacting as they saw their new jerseys for the first time. One of the players featured in the video was Byard, who wore a shirt with “Just a Fan” printed on it.

Byard is clearly using Sanders’ slight as offseason motivation, aiming for another All-Pro selection in 2018. Perhaps by then Sanders will know who he is.

Permalink 24 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

24 responses to “Kevin Byard wears “Just a Fan” shirt in shot at Deion Sanders

  2. Without a doubt, Dion will make this about himself. I’m sure he’s got something eleborate planned for training camp or the the first Titans regular season game to still come out looking good while offering some tepid apology along with some bro hugs.

  3. How serious is one to take another’s football opinion when he or she can’t differentiate an all pro from a casual fan.

    It’s not 1995 anymore Deion.

  4. Let me get this straight. A paid pro football analyst says that they don’t know who a starting All-pro player is? What good is the analyst if they don’t even know which players are playing well in the league they are paid to comment on?

  7. These guys have to find anything they can to feel that they are being slighted, in order to manufacture boogeymen and such. Just be happy you’re getting paid millions of dollars to play a game. Take the high road and be a role model to kids watching, instead of engaging in petty bickering.

  8. Deion… bruh…. You are NOT the man. 1996 was the last time you were respected as an athlete. Shut up and give this cat his props. If you can’t do that, then you are not good at your current “job” and you should probably quit.

  9. Most don’t know who he is because he plays on a low market team. Sadly, the Titans are quite irrelevant to league interest. They are in a division that, prior to 2017 – features all irrelevant and low tier teams.

    In fact, Mr. Byard’s stats are quite likely padded by playing the following QB’s 2x per season: Jacoby Brisset, Blake Bortles, Tom Savage/TJ Yates. Let’s contrast to, say one of the Cowboys safeties. They are not at the top of the league in stats, but had to play the following QB’s 2x per season: Carson Wentz, Kirk Cousins, Eli Manning.
    Pick another- say the Bears. That safety plays these QB’s 2x yr: Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, and Case Keenum (now K. Cousins).

    My point is, while he may be talented, if half your season you play against bottom tier quarterbacks, your stats SHOULD be at a premium vs. those players in far more competitive divisions.

  10. Isn’t Deion supposed to know….stats? Just shows that egos and personalities get in the way of good reporting once again.

  13. True strength would not have gone and sought out an accolade from someone else. Weak, just like his play in the AFC Divisional game.

  20. I love it. There’s two types of ex players in the sports media. Guys who actually do their homework to learn about the sport they’re covering from a broad perspective because they take their new role as journalists seriously and those who get paid to give their opinion based on no information who only got the job because they were good when they played.

    Deion only knows about Deion and people who suck up to Deion.

  22. packers291 says:
    April 5, 2018 at 11:19 am
    Why does Deion make it about himself?

    ————

    Have you ever known him to behave any differently, as player or other.

    His play wasn’t even based on good technique, it was ALL based on his speed. The second that vaporized he was NOTHING. He was finished in the NFL as a CB as soon as his prime ended.

  24. nhpats says:
    April 5, 2018 at 11:42 am
    Let’s see. Deion is possibly the best cover DB to ever play the game. Who is Kevin Byard again?

    ————–

    Oh please!

    Reed, Ronnie Lott, and even Sean Taylor in his abbreviated careers were so much more complete players and better DBs, as Safeties.

    Darrell Green was a far more complete and better CB as was Charles Woodson.

    Let’s not get carried away.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!