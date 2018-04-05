Kevin Byard wears “Just a Fan” shirt in shot at Deion Sanders

Tennessee Titans

Last month, NFL Network analyst Deion Sanders revealed he had no idea who Titans safety Kevin Byard is. Byard has not forgotten.

Byard, who was a first-team All-Pro and tied for the league lead in interceptions last season, was miffed that Sanders didn’t mention him when naming the best safety in the NFL. Byard tweeted at Sanders that first-team All-Pro recognition should count for something, and Sanders replied by demonstrating that he thought Byard was just some random fan tweeting at him, and not an All-Pro safety.

“You continue to be a fan and I will continue being the man,” Sanders told Byard.

Yesterday, as the Titans unveiled their redesigned uniforms, they posted a video that showed the players reacting as they saw their new jerseys for the first time. One of the players featured in the video was Byard, who wore a shirt with “Just a Fan” printed on it.

Byard is clearly using Sanders’ slight as offseason motivation, aiming for another All-Pro selection in 2018. Perhaps by then Sanders will know who he is.