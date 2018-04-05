Les Snead: None of our moves affect keeping Aaron Donald

Posted by Josh Alper on April 5, 2018, 2:43 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Rams have spent quite a bit of time talking about a contract extension for defensive tackle Aaron Donald over the last two years, but nothing has come to fruition to this point.

It’s always a process to hammer out a long-term deal with one of the top players in the league and it’s one that has had to go on alongside the Rams’ other moves this offseason. They’ve acquired Aqib Talib, Marcus Peters, Ndamukong Suh and Brandin Cooks since the end of last season, leading some to wonder how the shopping spree might impact their push to lock up Donald.

At a press conference introducting Cooks on Thursday, General Manager Les Snead said there won’t be an impact on those talks.

“None of it affects Aaron Donald,” Snead said, via Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register. “He’s one of 53 and he’s budgeted into the budget. We didn’t do all this and forget about him.”

The Rams have plenty of cap space in 2019 and they’ll have money to spend even if Donald is taking up a big chunk of it. Holding onto everyone would be a bit more difficult, especially with players like Jared Goff and Todd Gurley coming up on new contracts relatively soon, so Snead’s plate should remain full for quite a while.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Les Snead: None of our moves affect keeping Aaron Donald

  2. As some players come to the end of their rookie contracts and get big pay raises, other players will be coming to the end of their contracts and that money will become available. It’s a constant turnover process that needs expert management.

  3. I doubt they are looking at extensions for Sub or Talib. So you have Donald, Peters and Cooks. I don’t see it as that big of a hurdle to overcome

  4. That’s what you think. Donald is about to bend you and pretty boy McVay over the sink.

    If this was true, he would have been signed long before now. He was the slam dunk first signee for the base of that team, but now you’ve given him all the leverage in the world, by scurrying around and throwing around too much money at once.

    You build a base and a winner through the draft and in-house contract control.

    Look at Leveon Bell in Pitt or OBJ in NY.

    Donald has that leverage on Snead and he knows it.

    This spin was dropped on to what’s his face at NFLN, but it’s just that…SPIN.

    The SUh signing will also adversely affect Snead’s leverage, even if Suh is only a 1 year rental.

    You have Goff and Gurley looking for raises after 2018, so this whole theory about time during their “rookie” contracts, is delusional.

    Peters will start barking for his new deal as a primadonna and that hothead primadonna they moved from CB to Safety will do the same.

    This is why Seattle walked from Sherman, dealt Bennett, and needs to deal Earl Thomas. They overpaid for too many guys at once. Look at Doug Baldwin’s deal. Awful.

    It’s because all of a sudden they had Wilson going from his rookie deal to his 25 mil per deal, overnight.

    Wild FA spending in the NFL is a disaster. It may take 2 years, but it’s coming.

  5. justanotherfan101 says:
    April 5, 2018 at 2:48 pm
    As some players come to the end of their rookie contracts and get big pay raises, other players will be coming to the end of their contracts and that money will become available. It’s a constant turnover process that needs expert management.

    5 4 Rate This

    ————————

    It’s because their management is not “expert”, though. They did nothing with the RG3 fleecing and now they’re going into cap hell, all in the name of Stan Kroenke’s greed for PSLs.

    Enjoy, though!

    Hint: Doing the opposite of what Belichick does has never worked. You might be lucky enough and sneak off a ring like cheating Denver with Chinese PEDs, and a QB who was better than anything they had in a 1 year window, but that’s not the norm. Look at Denver now.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!