Manziel’s allegation of “toxic” quarterback room cries out for response from Brian Hoyer

Posted by Mike Florio on April 5, 2018, 2:54 PM EDT
Quarterback Johnny Manziel’s Wednesday interview on The Dan Patrick Show, part of an obvious effort to parlay lingering media attention into another NFL opportunity, included a misguided attempt to blame the Browns for not realizing that Manziel was conning them in 2014. Manziel also mentioned that, when he arrived as a rookie in Cleveland, no veteran quarterback was there to help him.

Apart from the fact that few veteran quarterbacks who face being supplanted by a rookie are going to willingly share the zealously guarded secrets of the trade like, you know, “watch film” and “work hard” and “pay attention during meetings” and “read the playbook” and “don’t go to a Cavs game during the week when you may be getting your first start,” Manziel separately took aim at the Cleveland quarterback room in a tweet responding to the initial PFT item regarding his comments.

“Draft a QB in the first round and put him into a toxic Quarterback room vs. what it was like my second year with [Josh] McCown,” Manziel said. “COMPLETELY different situation. It’s all about the right fit and mine in Cleveland wasn’t right. That’s just the facts. I also have nobody to blame but myself.”

If he has no one to blame but himself, why is he calling the quarterback room toxic? And what does this say about Brian Hoyer, who was the starter when Manziel arrived?

Hoyer has yet to respond to Manziel’s claim that the quarterback room was “toxic,” but the characterization cries out for a reply. Hoyer has an official, blue-checked Twitter page; he hasn’t posted anything since November.

We’re currently trying to track Hoyer down and get him either on the record or on PFT Live. And we’ll continue to keep our eyes and ears open for anything from Hoyer reacting to the fairly strong allegation made by Manziel.

Given that Hoyer currently plays for the Patriots, chances are that he won’t be saying anything. Or that if he says anything, it ultimately will be nothing.

22 responses to “Manziel’s allegation of “toxic” quarterback room cries out for response from Brian Hoyer

  2. My guess is Hoyer has too much class to respond to some former draft bust who doesn’t know when to stop talking.

  3. Chances are Johnny Boy was the one who turned it toxic.

    I’m all for giving him a second chance but dude needs to zip it.

  4. YOU are trying to make this a story. Hoyer doesn’t have to respond and probably shouldn’t. Manziel is spot on with his assessment of the QB situation in Cleveland back in 2014, today in 2018, back in 2002, etc.

  6. So Maniziel entered the NFL and claims he did not know that to be successful, he would have to watch tape and actually study his playbook? Why would any team sign such an absolute jerk and liar?

  7. Not a Johnny fan, but it was common knowledge Hoyer refused to help/mentor any other QB’s …… ….. Hoyer was the best QB on the team but felt entitled.

  9. I’m sure it was Hoyer that convinced Johnny Foosball to hop on a flight to Vegas instead of preparing for a game THAT Sunday.

    Total sarcasm.

  10. If I was Hoyer I wouldn’t even respond to the media circus Manziel is attempting to create. No doubt he wasn’t happy that Manziel was attempting to take his dream job of QBing his hometown team the Cleveland Browns. But, Manziel is a grown man and attempting to even highlight locker room politics in his misguided attempt to spread the blame for his disasterous decisions, is making him look bad and proving despite his talk that he still blames others and not himself for why he was cut and no other team has shown interest in him since. Just stop trying to talk your way back. Sign with the CFL and play your way back if you’re capable of doing so.

  14. Waynefontes son is right. Hoyer shouldn’t have to respond to questions like that unless he wants. Really would like to see Manziel get another shot.

  17. Obviously Cleveland has had their problems but why would you point fingers at anyone but yourself if you’re looking for another chance. Manziel still hasn’t grown-up. I wouldn’t put him on my team even if he paid me!

  18. “And what does this say about Brian Hoyer, who was the starter when Manziel arrived?”

    It says Manziel is full of it. Hoyer was the last Cleveland QB to have any real success there, with 7 wins. That’s practically like one of the good teams winning 13-15 games in a season.

    And I doubt Hoyer will respond. He will follow the Pats standard of not commenting on things players on other teams say.

  19. Say what you will about Brian Hoyer’s abilities as a starting QB, but the guy was an undrafted rookie who’s worked hard enough to stick around in the league for nearly a decade. Manziel was handed the keys to the kingdom and only made it two seasons.

    Johnny Football was on the four letter network about a week ago and sounded like he had actually learned something and was heading in the right direction. Now… not so much.

  20. I wanted to see him get another shot but holy crap man.. just shut up. Scouts and GM’s don’t care. The only thing they want to see is a quiet, well mannered, hard working, humble Johnny Manziel just man up and play 2 seasons of football without showing this side of him. He can’t even shut up long enough for them to start looking at him..

  21. The situation was soooo much better his second year that he learned to be a successful NFL QB…oh wait, he got worse and washed out of the league. I wouldn’t want to mentor this mental and physical midget either.

