Manziel’s allegation of “toxic” quarterback room cries out for response from Brian Hoyer

AP

Quarterback Johnny Manziel’s Wednesday interview on The Dan Patrick Show, part of an obvious effort to parlay lingering media attention into another NFL opportunity, included a misguided attempt to blame the Browns for not realizing that Manziel was conning them in 2014. Manziel also mentioned that, when he arrived as a rookie in Cleveland, no veteran quarterback was there to help him.

Apart from the fact that few veteran quarterbacks who face being supplanted by a rookie are going to willingly share the zealously guarded secrets of the trade like, you know, “watch film” and “work hard” and “pay attention during meetings” and “read the playbook” and “don’t go to a Cavs game during the week when you may be getting your first start,” Manziel separately took aim at the Cleveland quarterback room in a tweet responding to the initial PFT item regarding his comments.

“Draft a QB in the first round and put him into a toxic Quarterback room vs. what it was like my second year with [Josh] McCown,” Manziel said. “COMPLETELY different situation. It’s all about the right fit and mine in Cleveland wasn’t right. That’s just the facts. I also have nobody to blame but myself.”

If he has no one to blame but himself, why is he calling the quarterback room toxic? And what does this say about Brian Hoyer, who was the starter when Manziel arrived?

Hoyer has yet to respond to Manziel’s claim that the quarterback room was “toxic,” but the characterization cries out for a reply. Hoyer has an official, blue-checked Twitter page; he hasn’t posted anything since November.

We’re currently trying to track Hoyer down and get him either on the record or on PFT Live. And we’ll continue to keep our eyes and ears open for anything from Hoyer reacting to the fairly strong allegation made by Manziel.

Given that Hoyer currently plays for the Patriots, chances are that he won’t be saying anything. Or that if he says anything, it ultimately will be nothing.