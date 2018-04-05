Marquette King eyes punting for the Broncos

Getty Images

The Raiders cut him abruptly, and the Broncos could be giving him a landing spot.

Punter Marquette King has spoken to the Broncos about a possible alliance with the obvious goal (at least collateral goal) of tormenting the Raiders.

“Marquette would love an opportunity to come visit there,’’ King’s agent, Wynn Silberman, told Mike Klis of 9News.com. “Obviously, Denver is a punter’s dream. They’re high on his list.”

Riley Dixon currently serves as the punter in Denver, and as Klis notes there’s no specific reason to believe the team isn’t happy with him. But if King would be regarded as an upgrade, the Broncos could be interested in exploring the possibility.

Of course, the fact that King’s agent is going public with the player’s interest in the Broncos may be a sign that the interest in King isn’t as significant as King’s agent had hoped — especially at the $3 million he was due to earn in 2018.