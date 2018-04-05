Marquette King visiting Broncos

Getty Images

The agent for free agent punter Marquette King said this week that his client wanted a chance to visit with the Broncos because playing in Denver’s thin air “is a punter’s dream.”

King is getting that chance to make his case to the Broncos that signing King would work for them as well. According to multiple reports, King is in Denver for a visit with the team on Thursday.

King is fourth among both active and all-time punters with an average of 46.8 yards per kick and had a net average of 41.1 yards over his five years with the Raiders. Those numbers made it a surprise that the Raiders parted ways with King after signing him to a five-year extension in 2016, although reports have indicated that King’s often demonstrative on-field personality rather than his punting rubbed Raiders coach Jon Gruden the wrong way.

Riley Dixon is the incumbent punter in Denver and parting ways with him would have no negative cap implications for the Broncos. The Vikings have also reportedly shown interest in King since he was dropped by the Raiders.