NC State defensive end Kentavius Street tears ACL

Getty Images

North Carolina State defensive end Kentavius Street sustained a torn ACL while going through a private workout for the New York Giants, per Mike Florio of PFT.

Jonathan Jones of Sports Illustrated initially reported Street had sustained a significant knee injury recently.

Street will almost certainly miss his entire rookie season due to the injury, which typically takes at least nine months to fully recover. It will also undoubtedly have an effect on when, or if, Street gets selected in the NFL Draft later this month. Street was likely a day two or day three selection prior to the injury.

Street racked up 19.5 sacks in his four seasons at NC State. His 9.0 sacks as a junior was the best of his college career after moving from tackle back to end. He appeared in 51 total games with 35 starts for the Wolfpack.