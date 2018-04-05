Ravens: RGIII signing doesn’t impact chance of drafting QB

Getty Images

The Ravens opened a Wednesday press conference with outgoing General Manager Ozzie Newsome, his impending replacement Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh with the announcement that Robert Griffin III will be joining the team as a backup quarterback.

There were several questions about what led to Griffin’s signing during the event, but those weren’t the only times that the quarterback position came up for discussion. The prospect of drafting a quarterback has come up at other points this offseason and Newsome and Harbaugh were asked if Griffin’s signing would affect the team’s draft plans.

Newsome said it didn’t change anything from his perspective and then turned the microphone over to Harbaugh.

“Yes, I feel the same way,” Harbaugh said. “Pick the best player for us, and there are a lot of things that go into that. Could be a quarterback, could be a defensive tackle.”

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said early in the offseason that he thought there were bigger needs to address than a young quarterback to groom behind Joe Flacco, but DeCosta said more recently that it is never too soon to take a player they like. Taking a flier on Griffin after a year out of the game shouldn’t impact that view and it doesn’t appear that it will.