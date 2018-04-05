Report: Johnny Manziel will play two quarters in Spring League debut

Getty Images

Johnny Manziel hasn’t played a competitive game since December 27, 2015. That changes Saturday when he makes his debut with The Spring League.

The former Browns quarterback will play the first and third quarters, Kevin Seifert of ESPN reports.

The four teams in the league will rotate quarterbacks, so Manziel should see around 30 snaps.

Manziel will play in the second of the two games in Austin, Texas.

Manziel, 25, completed 13 of 32 passes for 136 yards and an interception in a 17-13 loss to the Chiefs in the last game he played. He has not played the past two seasons.