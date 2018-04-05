Report: Kevin Hogan has permission to seek trade

Getty Images

The Browns traded Cody Kessler to the Jaguars last week and they may make another deal involving a quarterback in the near future.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Kevin Hogan asked for and received permission to seek a trade that would take him out of Cleveland for the 2018 season.

Hogan joined Kessler in getting shuttled down the depth chart when Drew Stanton signed with the Browns as a free agent last month. With Tyrod Taylor also on hand and a quarterback almost certainly joining the team early in the draft, it has become clear that the team has designs on an entirely new quarterback room this year.

Hogan was a fifth-round pick by the Chiefs in 2016 and signed to Cleveland’s practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster. He played four games as a rookie and four more in 2017, including a Week Six start against Houston. Hogan was 20-of-37 for 140 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions in that outing, but did play well in a 17-14 loss to the Jets in Week Five.

Kessler netted the Browns a conditional seventh-round pick and similar compensation would seem to be the most they could hope to get in return for Hogan if he’s able to find a team interested in his services.