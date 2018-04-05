Report: Patriots agree to terms with Jordan Matthews

Posted by Charean Williams on April 5, 2018, 8:33 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Patriots have agreed to terms with wide receiver Jordan Matthews on a one-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

New England obviously had a need for receiver help after trading Brandin Cooks to the Rams.

Matthews, 25, also visited the Packers and Cardinals.

He spent an injury-plagued season in Buffalo, catching only 25 passes for 282 yards and a touchdown in 10 games before going on injured reserve.

Matthews underwent three surgeries last year. He had thumb surgery in early October. In December, Matthews went back underneath the knife for surgeries on his left knee and right ankle.

In four seasons, Matthews has played 56 games with 43 starts. He has caught 250 passes for 2.955 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Report: Patriots agree to terms with Jordan Matthews

  2. Not exactly making up for losing cooks, but then again they really didn’t need cooks with Edelman and 7-11 on board. A semi good possession receiver when healthy…..yawn.

  3. Be interesting to see if Matthews can become as reliable for the Patriots as Amendola was. It’s not impossible considering he was very solid in Philly and will have Tom Brady throwing to him.

  4. He way over valued himself. That’s why he was out there so long and why he signed a 1 year prove it deal. No better way to pad the stats than to play with the GOAT

  5. HIs first 3 years in Philly his stats are those of a decent #2 or #3 receiver. If he’s healed up from his injuries last season he might well be a good addition.

    Definitely a wait and see how he does in camp kind of player. Not a lock to make the team I would think.

  7. Charles Territo says:
    April 5, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    Good. Now he can be as bad there as he was here in Buffalo.
    _________________________________

    Except in your heart you know that isn’t how it works.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!