Report: Patriots agree to terms with Jordan Matthews

Getty Images

The Patriots have agreed to terms with wide receiver Jordan Matthews on a one-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

New England obviously had a need for receiver help after trading Brandin Cooks to the Rams.

Matthews, 25, also visited the Packers and Cardinals.

He spent an injury-plagued season in Buffalo, catching only 25 passes for 282 yards and a touchdown in 10 games before going on injured reserve.

Matthews underwent three surgeries last year. He had thumb surgery in early October. In December, Matthews went back underneath the knife for surgeries on his left knee and right ankle.

In four seasons, Matthews has played 56 games with 43 starts. He has caught 250 passes for 2.955 yards and 20 touchdowns.