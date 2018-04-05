Report: Russell Wilson’s “camp” interested in Seahawks’ interest in Josh Allen

Posted by Charean Williams on April 5, 2018, 6:21 PM EDT
The Seahawks need a backup quarterback, but a team drafting Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen isn’t selecting him as a long-term backup. That’s why Russell Wilson‘s “camp” took notice when General Manager John Schneider attended Allen’s Pro Day.

According to Jim Trotter of NFL Media, agent Mark Rodgers or someone else representing Wilson called the Seahawks to ask “if there is anything we need to know” about the team’s scouting of Allen.

Trotter said it means nothing for this season.

But Wilson has two years left on a four-year deal worth up to $87.5 million deal he signed before the 2015 season, and the sides are expected to begin discussing an extension after this season. Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times speculated that the Seahawks’ interest in Allen and the reaction to it by Wilson’s camp could mean both are casting an eye toward future contract talks, which could become contentious.

Whatever the reason, no one has to speculate about what a big year this is for coach Pete Carroll, Wilson and the Seahawks. Seattle has made changes to its offensive coaching staff, with Wilson getting a new offensive coordinator and a new position coach.

Carroll said at the owners meetings last week that the hope is new coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and quarterbacks coach Dave Canales help Wilson become even better.

“He is still in the middle of his formative years, and he’s got improvement ahead of him,’’ Carroll said, via Condotta. “I know he sees it that way as well, and we’re pushing to keep finding that. The new relationship with Brian is going to be really important to him. Brian is going to challenge him in many ways, and Russell will challenge Brian in many ways. It’ll be really good for both guys, and we’re all looking forward to it. We’re just trying to get a little bit better.”

  2. A little off the beaten path, but not a bad idea to get a starting caliber QB to develop cheaply before you have to re-sign Wilson to a $150 mil contract next year.

  4. It makes sense for every GM to scout a QB who is likely to be selected by the Browns, because it means that QB will likely be cut by the Browns.

  5. Seahawks fan here. Wilson is a great player with an quietly large ego. That said, last year was a good year for him because the defense didn’t prop him up for the first time in his career he had to do it on his own all game. The team didn’t make the playoffs but it was maybe his best year development wise into a pro, as odd as that sounds. But as all teams with emerging qbs go to, the window shortens when you have to pay him after the rookie deal. Loss of Lynch a couple years back set him back.

    Seattle could get a Kings ransom right now for Wilson since he is signed two more years. He’ll be getting $30m a year as Rodgers will sign his deal before that and so will others.

    All this with the scorched earth mentality Carroll is showing means anything is possible.

    Cleveland and their two early pick first rounders from this year for Wilson?

  7. Perhaps the Seahawks took notice Wilson has serious accuracy issues unless he’s improvising on the run. He’s screwed if they ever got a good O Line.

  8. They told Russell… “You should have seen this kid, tall as an oak, good athlete, great arm! I guess that comes from being so TALL. Scored at 37 on the Wonderlic, what did you get Russ? But my God, he was so TALL!”.

  10. Do it, Seattle…put a cherry on top of this implosion of an off-season by second guessing the only bright spot on the team 😂

  11. Well Schneider is from the Wolf-school, he knew how to pick ’em (Favre, Brunell, Hasselbeck..)

    .. and doesn’t this seems like something the Seahawks would do at this point?!

  12. Wilson has a history of taking breaks from football to try (unsuccessfully) to play baseball, so why wouldn’t Seattle start grooming an eventual replacement?

  13. No chance in hell they draft him , they don’t have the draft capital to trade up from 18 . He’ll be gone way before then .

  14. And I’m sure Seattle’s “camp” is interested why Wilson is so interested in playing baseball.

    I’m sure the Seahawks are looking for a QB who doesn’t need an all time great defense to help them get to the playoffs. Defensive players have been leaving and the record has been getting worse.

