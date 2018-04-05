Report: Russell Wilson’s “camp” interested in Seahawks’ interest in Josh Allen

Getty Images

The Seahawks need a backup quarterback, but a team drafting Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen isn’t selecting him as a long-term backup. That’s why Russell Wilson‘s “camp” took notice when General Manager John Schneider attended Allen’s Pro Day.

According to Jim Trotter of NFL Media, agent Mark Rodgers or someone else representing Wilson called the Seahawks to ask “if there is anything we need to know” about the team’s scouting of Allen.

Trotter said it means nothing for this season.

But Wilson has two years left on a four-year deal worth up to $87.5 million deal he signed before the 2015 season, and the sides are expected to begin discussing an extension after this season. Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times speculated that the Seahawks’ interest in Allen and the reaction to it by Wilson’s camp could mean both are casting an eye toward future contract talks, which could become contentious.

Whatever the reason, no one has to speculate about what a big year this is for coach Pete Carroll, Wilson and the Seahawks. Seattle has made changes to its offensive coaching staff, with Wilson getting a new offensive coordinator and a new position coach.

Carroll said at the owners meetings last week that the hope is new coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and quarterbacks coach Dave Canales help Wilson become even better.

“He is still in the middle of his formative years, and he’s got improvement ahead of him,’’ Carroll said, via Condotta. “I know he sees it that way as well, and we’re pushing to keep finding that. The new relationship with Brian is going to be really important to him. Brian is going to challenge him in many ways, and Russell will challenge Brian in many ways. It’ll be really good for both guys, and we’re all looking forward to it. We’re just trying to get a little bit better.”