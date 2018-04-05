Richie Incognito fires agents via Twitter

Getty Images

Richie Incognito said at the time he was “thrilled” to rework his contract with the Bills, which amounted to a pay cut.

But maybe he wasn’t, assuming he’s not just messing with people (which is an assumption you can’t always safely make with him).

Incognito has decided to be presidential, and fire his agents via Twitter. He sent his message to his agency Athletes First, terminating their relationship in a very public manner.

@AthletesFirst You are Fired! I wish you guys nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for all of your help and guidance along the way. It’s time for me to go in a new direction ✌🏼 — Richie Incognito (@68INCOGNITO) April 5, 2018

His latest restructure reduced his base salary from $6.325 million to $3.65 million, while adding a $1 million roster bonus. That cleared $1.675 million in cap room for the Bills.

At the time, the 34-year-old Incognito seemed fired up about the chance to stay in Buffalo, but he apparently changed his mind in the interim.

Unless this is some kind of delayed-reaction April Fool’s joke or a ruse, it’s an unusual way to do business with agent David Dunn and a firm that has represented him through a career which has included a number of high-profile incidents, from the bullying scandal in Miami to charges of directing a racial slur at an opponent.