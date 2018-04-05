Saints hoping draft goes as well this year as last

Getty Images

No team had a better draft than the Saints in 2017. Alvin Kamara and Marshon Lattimore became the first teammates to sweep the AP Rookie of the Year awards since 1967.

Ryan Ramczyk, Marcus Williams, Alex Anzalone and Trey Hendrickson proved big contributors, too.

But the Saints don’t have as many picks — or draft as early — as they did in 2017. Their first pick this year is No. 27, and New Orleans’ next choice after that is No. 91. Six of the Saints’ eight choices are third-day picks.

Still, General Manager Mickey Loomis is confident the Saints can find some good players.

“It’s a different opportunity than we had a year ago, and obviously we’re excited about the players we got and excited about the contributions they made,” Loomis said, via Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune. “I’m just as excited about those guys improving in this upcoming season. So, our expectation for that group is high, and hopefully we can get some players that can have that level of contribution in this year’s draft.”

Loomis is fine with the Saints waiting their turn this year after having the 11th and 32nd overall picks in 2017.

“Well, I like sitting and waiting toward the end of the draft,” Loomis said, “because that means you had a better season the year before than maybe we’ve had the last few years. That’s the good side of that double-edged sword.”