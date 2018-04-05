Saints re-sign Michael Mauti

Getty Images

The Saints have re-signed linebacker Michael Mauti to a one-year deal, his agent, Mike McCartney, tweeted.

Mauti, 28, spent the past three seasons with the Saints. He has played 35 games with four starts for New Orleans, making 42 tackles and a sack.

He started his career in Minnesota after the Vikings made him a seventh-round pick in 2013. He played 23 games and made 18 tackles in two seasons with the Vikings.

Mauti didn’t make the Saints’ season-opening roster last season but signed October 18 and played 11 games with two starts.