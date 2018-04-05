Saints sign Zach Line to two-year deal

Getty Images

Fullback Zach Line is sticking with the Saints.

Agent Mike McCartney announced that his client has agreed to a new contract with the team. It’s a two-year deal for Line, who joined the Saints last season after four years with the Vikings.

Line was signed last August and released in September before returning to the Saints the next month. He had seven carries, two catches and a touchdown in 12 regular season games and scored another touchdown in their Wild Card round victory over the Panthers in January.

With tailbacks Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara still on hand, Line’s return means the Saints have all the key pieces from their backfield back for another year.