Sean McVay: “No limitations” on how to use Brandin Cooks

Posted by Josh Alper on April 5, 2018, 8:18 AM EDT
The Rams were interested in wide receiver Brandin Cooks for a while before landing him in a trade with the Patriots this week, so it doesn’t come as any surprise that head coach Sean McVay is a fan of what Cooks can do on the field.

McVay was on ESPN Los Angeles to discuss the deal that brought Cooks to Los Angeles as the newest weapon on offense and said he’s “always” been a fan of the wideout’s ability.

“Really, just watching from him coming out, [he’s] just a strong, physical — he might be smaller in stature, but he’s a physical player,” McVay said, via the team’s website. “He’s wired to separate. You see him compete after the catch, you see him compete down the field. And I think being able to play in two systems that I have a lot of respect for with New Orleans and New England, you can really evaluate a variety of routes. And they were moving him around, playing in the slot, playing outside. And that’s the thing that you’re excited about is this guy’s got the ability to create in a variety of ways. And there’s really no limitations in how you can utilize him.”

There’s been talk in New England since the trade that Cooks, who had 65 catches for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns last year, wasn’t a great fit for the Patriots’ offensive system. McVay disagrees with that sentiment, saying he believes Cooks “fits in any system” although the only question that matters right now is how well he fits the Rams system.

8 responses to “Sean McVay: “No limitations” on how to use Brandin Cooks

  3. Poor Chargers. They’re like getting a media blackout. The Rams are getting 200% more attention. What a dumb decision to leave San Diego.

  5. “You see him compete after the catch, you see him compete down the field.“. Actually I thought with NE that was the one thing he wasnt doing. I thought he was very good at getting open before the ball arrived, but he needed to have done that to be successful. If the defender was still there contesting the catch Cooks was not good at fighting through that. It will be fun watching him in LA but I still think his success will ride on his ability to ditch the defenders earlier in the route.

  6. hukdeep says:
    April 5, 2018 at 8:21 am
    Diva = person who isn’t a good fit anywhere.

    ————

    You may want to familiarize yourself more with Cooks. Cooks is no Diva. He is a hard working WR with a great attitude.
    Not sure I agree with the assessment above though that he is tough and can do anything. He is certainly Not a slot receiver.

  7. McVay is mostly right.
    But although Cooks had a 1000 yard season, it’s quite eye-opening he’s been DUMPED TWICE IN TWO YEARS!
    My bet is there’s something concerning somewhere and it hasn’t been found yet.

