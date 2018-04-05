Sean McVay: “No limitations” on how to use Brandin Cooks

Getty Images

The Rams were interested in wide receiver Brandin Cooks for a while before landing him in a trade with the Patriots this week, so it doesn’t come as any surprise that head coach Sean McVay is a fan of what Cooks can do on the field.

McVay was on ESPN Los Angeles to discuss the deal that brought Cooks to Los Angeles as the newest weapon on offense and said he’s “always” been a fan of the wideout’s ability.

“Really, just watching from him coming out, [he’s] just a strong, physical — he might be smaller in stature, but he’s a physical player,” McVay said, via the team’s website. “He’s wired to separate. You see him compete after the catch, you see him compete down the field. And I think being able to play in two systems that I have a lot of respect for with New Orleans and New England, you can really evaluate a variety of routes. And they were moving him around, playing in the slot, playing outside. And that’s the thing that you’re excited about is this guy’s got the ability to create in a variety of ways. And there’s really no limitations in how you can utilize him.”

There’s been talk in New England since the trade that Cooks, who had 65 catches for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns last year, wasn’t a great fit for the Patriots’ offensive system. McVay disagrees with that sentiment, saying he believes Cooks “fits in any system” although the only question that matters right now is how well he fits the Rams system.