Steelers re-sign Chris Boswell

Restricted free agent Chris Boswell signed his second-round tender Thursday, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports. The Steelers still hope to sign Boswell to a long-term deal.

In the meantime, Boswell is due to make $2.914 million this season.

Boswell, 27, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2014. Houston cut him out of the preseason but signed him to the practice squad for a week.

He spent time with the Giants in the offseason and preseason in 2015 before catching on with the Steelers in October of that season.

In three seasons, Boswell has made 85 of 95 field goal attempts. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 after making 35 of 38 field goal tries.