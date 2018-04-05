Steelers re-sign Justin Hunter, Stevan Ridley

Getty Images

Wide receiver Justin Hunter visited the Cowboys last month, but he won’t be leaving the Steelers.

The Steelers announced on Thursday that Hunter has signed a one-year deal with the team.

Hunter joined the team as a free agent last season and caught four passes for 23 yards and a touchdown in seven appearances with the team. Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant and JuJu Smith-Schuster are all back with the Steelers as well and Darrius Heyward-Bey remains on hand as a core special teamer, so Hunter will have some work to do if he’s going to see more playing time this year.

The Steelers also announced that running back Stevan Ridley has signed a one-year deal with the team, something that was reported to be in the works earlier this week. Ridley signed with the Steelers last December and ran 26 times for 108 yards and a touchdown in the final two weeks of the regular season.