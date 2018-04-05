Tavarres King signs with Vikings

Getty Images

The Vikings added another wide receiver to the roster on Thursday.

The team announced that Tavarres King has agreed to a contract with the team. The Vikings also signed Kendall Wright as a free agent last week.

King bounced around the league after the Broncos picked him in the fifth round of the 2013 draft and made his first regular season appearances with the Buccaneers in 2015. King found a more frequent role with the Giants over the last two seasons, appearing in 15 games and catching 20 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns. He also had three catches for 73 yards and a touchdown in a playoff loss to the Packers after the 2016 season.

King and Wright join Laquon Treadwell and 2017 seventh-rounder Stacy Coley as options behind starting wideouts Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.