Taylor Lewan: I am here to take over this league

Posted by Charean Williams on April 5, 2018, 5:46 PM EDT
Getty Images

Taylor Lewan has become one of the league’s top left tackles. The Titans will have to pay him accordingly to keep him.

Nate Solder became the league’s highest-paid left tackle when he signed a four year, $62 million contract with the Giants last month, getting $34.8 million in guaranteed money.

Lewan, 26, currently is scheduled to play this season on the fifth-year option of $9.341 million. That ranks 16th among left tackles this season.

The Titans and Lewan want to work out something long term, but they’re not there yet.

“There’s been no conversation [of late],” Lewan said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. I know that [General Manager] Jon [Robinson] spoke to me [in the past] and said he wanted to get something done. I understand that it is a business, so whatever happens, happens.”

Lewan has made the Pro Bowl the past two seasons, with a combined five sacks allowed and four holding penalties, according to STATS, Inc. He wants to play even better this season.

“I think a lot of people get complacent around the time they are at my age in the NFL,” Lewan said. “That is not what I am here to do at all. I am here to take over this league and make sure my presence is known, and all the while be a team guy. That is what it is all about.”