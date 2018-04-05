Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills legend Jim Kelly was shown standing and giving hugs after his most recent surgery.

What if the Dolphins are actually targeting a different first-round QB than everyone thinks?

The Patriots adding low-profile depth is kind of what they do.

Jets fans seem to be torn as to which QB they prefer.

The Ravens are still looking for WR depth.

Former Bengals CB Adam Jones is still available but may not be able to pass a physical at the moment.

Today’s Sam Darnold‘s day in the Browns’ QB parade.

Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell‘s Twitter feed might be his worst enemy at times.

The Texans are taking a close look at some secondary help.

Colts coach Frank Reich expects to be aggressive on fourth downs.

The Jaguars have done a good job of drafting and developing WRs lately.

The Titans turned their uniform reveal into a rare chance at springtime attention in what has become a hockey town.

The Broncos are buying QB Josh Rosen a free steak.

A look at the overhauled Chiefs secondary.

The Chargers didn’t make a big splash in free agency but filled several needs.

The Raiders think WR Jordy Nelson will help them in several ways.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is dropping hints about their first-rounder.

The Giants QB choice will be shaped by the preferences of coach Pat Shurmur and offensive coordinator Mike Shula.

The Eagles have at least made Jerry Jones salty, which is something.

Should Washington coach Jay Gruden be feeling pressure?

The Bears firmed up some depth for their new-look WR group.

The Lions may finally address that longtime need at RB.

Veteran G Jahri Evans is open to a Packers reunion, but he’s not in a rush.

The Vikings still have some cap flexibility.

The Falcons brought back a key special teamer.

A look at what the Panthers could address in all seven rounds.

The Saints are taking a close look at a local pass-rusher.

Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston helped unveil some new classroom technology.

The Cardinals seem hopeful that LT D.J. Humphries will be ready to go.

The Rams have won the spotlight, if not the entire offseason.

The 49ers keep adding to an interesting mix at LB.

Handicapping the field for the Seahawks backup QB derby.