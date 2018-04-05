Tim Tebow hits home run in first Double-A at bat

AP

Regardless of the sport, Tim Tebow has a flair for the dramatic.

The 2010 first-round pick whose NFL career ended despite a memorable playoff run and postseason victory in 2011 continues to make the climb toward the Major Leagues. Despite batting 0.056 in spring training with the Mets, Tebow hit a home run in his first Double-A at bat.

It was also the first pitch in his first at bat.

Tebow is playing for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, and Thursday’s game lured Mets COO Jeff Wilpon to witness Tebowmania personally.

“He did well last year in A ball,” Wilpon said, via the Associated Press. “Now, he’s got to prove himself here and probably have to go to Triple-A at some point. “He’s a hard worker. He’ll do whatever he has to do to succeed.”

Mets G.M. Sandy Alderson has said that he believes Tebow eventually will play in the Major Leagues.