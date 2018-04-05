Tim Tebow hits home run in first Double-A at bat

Posted by Mike Florio on April 5, 2018, 8:08 PM EDT
Regardless of the sport, Tim Tebow has a flair for the dramatic.

The 2010 first-round pick whose NFL career ended despite a memorable playoff run and postseason victory in 2011 continues to make the climb toward the Major Leagues. Despite batting 0.056 in spring training with the Mets, Tebow hit a home run in his first Double-A at bat.

It was also the first pitch in his first at bat.

Tebow is playing for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, and Thursday’s game lured Mets COO Jeff Wilpon to witness Tebowmania personally.

“He did well last year in A ball,” Wilpon said, via the Associated Press. “Now, he’s got to prove himself here and probably have to go to Triple-A at some point. “He’s a hard worker. He’ll do whatever he has to do to succeed.”

Mets G.M. Sandy Alderson has said that he believes Tebow eventually will play in the Major Leagues.

  3. Thats amazing!

    Hate all you want, the kid is a hard worker, he has ambition, focus, and an incredible work ethic. Not to mention natural freakish athletic ability.

    Some would say he is taking a spot from a more deserved kid but, thats pretty ageist and also would clearly come from someone who understands little to nothing in regards to the economic climate of sports, in particular Minor League Baseball, and how their business is constantly struggling to survive, and how they shift and pivot in order to make payroll usually, and many fold.

    Its brilliant. If you cant see it? You are likely a no collar type of worker(which is ok, its just tough to discuss issues of gravity with those types).

