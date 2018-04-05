William Gay signs with Giants

Getty Images

Signs on Wednesday pointed to veteran cornerback William Gay joining the Giants and the deal has come together.

Agent Jerrold Colton announced on Twitter that Gay has signed with the Giants. He joins Curtis Riley and Teddy Williams as new additions to a cornerback group while Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was released in March.

Gay was also put on the discard pile in March when the Steelers released him to create more cap space. The Steelers selected Gay in the fifth round of the 2007 draft and he spent 10 of his first 11 NFL seasons in Pittsburgh. The other season was spent with the Cardinals in 2012, but he returned to the Steelers after being released in March 2013.

Gay, who has never missed a game over the course of his pro career, had 19 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in 16 regular season games with the Steelers last season.