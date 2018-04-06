Alshon Jeffery remains in a sling but expects to return for the preseason

Getty Images

Alshon Jeffery injured his right shoulder in a hard fall July 30. The Eagles called the injury a shoulder strain.

The MRI results, though, put immediate surgery on the table as an option.

“I was like, ‘No, there’s no way you’re gonna do that. We gotta figure out another situation,’” Jeffery said, via Les Bowen of philly.com.

The receiver, who had signed a one-year deal with the Eagles, wasn’t about to miss the season. Jeffery played through the pain, participating in 82 percent of the offensive snaps in the regular season and 89 percent in the postseason.

He had his right rotator cuff fixed after the Super Bowl and remains in a sling six weeks later.

“Not too much, right now,” Jeffery said when asked what he is able to do. “Just trying to loosen it up.”

Jeffery, who signed a four-year deal worth up to $52 million, won’t participate in OTAs. But he expects to be cleared for the preseason.