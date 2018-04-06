Austin Howard visited Saints

Getty Images

The Saints are exploring a possible addition to their offensive line.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that tackle Austin Howard visited with the team. The Ravens opted not to pick up their option on Howard’s contract for 2018.

Howard started every game at right tackle for the Ravens last year after joining the team in August. He spent the previous three seasons with the Raiders, but was dropped by Oakland last summer.

Howard also started 32 games over two years with the Jets and has 88 career NFL starts. He’d be a backup to left tackle Terron Armstead and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk if he lands a job with the Saints, however. The Saints have also brought back Jermon Bushrod as a depth option in the wake of Senio Kelemete moving on to the Texans.