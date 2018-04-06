Brent Qvale signs tender with Jets

Getty Images

Offensive lineman Brent Qvale signed his restricted free agent tender to remain with the Jets. He will make $1.9 million this season.

Qvale signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He spent his entire rookie season on the team’s practice squad.

He played in all 16 games in 2015, getting 31 offensive snaps and making his first career start as an extra blocker. In 2016, he played 12 games with five starts, getting 347 offensive snaps.

Last season, Qvale made six starts and played in the other 10 games. He played 394 snaps on offense and 114 on special teams.

Qvale has started seven games at right tackle, one at right guard and four at tight end as an extra blocker.

The Jets also re-signed versatile offensive lineman Dakota Dozier on Friday.