The Broncos worked out Sam Darnold on Friday as they continue to scout the draft’s top quarterbacks.

President of Football Operations John Elway and head coach Vance Joseph were among the team’s contingent in Los Angeles,

Aric DiLalla of the team website reports.

Denver hosted Josh Rosen at its training complex Wednesday.

Darnold completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 4,134 yards and 26 touchdowns last season as the Trojans earned a Cotton Bowl berth.