Browns trade Kevin Hogan to Washington

AP

The team in a perpetual search for a quarterback keeps trading quarterbacks.

The Browns announced they have traded Kevin Hogan to Washington, in a deal involving a swap of sixth-round picks. The Browns moved from 205th to 188th in the sixth round in the deal.

Having already sent DeShone Kizer to Green Bay for defensive back Damarious Randall and Cody Kessler to Jacksonville for a conditional seventh-rounder, the Browns have now cleared the decks from last year, which seems reasonable.

They’ve already acquired Tyrod Taylor in another deal and signed backup Drew Stanton, to go with whatever fortunate soul gets picked first overall.

In Washington, Hogan joins Colt McCoy and Stephen Morris behind starter Alex Smith.