Cam Newton’s car hit by a dump truck, but he appears to be fine

Some stories sound like metaphors, even when they aren’t.

According to TMZ, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton‘s car was hit by a dump truck in Atlanta.

Newton’s apparently fine after the collision between his Ferrari and the truck, and no police report was filed in the incident.

It’s not his first vehicular adventure. In 2014, he had to be hospitalized when someone hit his car and flipped it, but even then, he was smiling while on the sidewalk being tended to by first responders.

There’s no word as to whether the Panthers 2017 receiving corps and offensive game plan being hauled in the back of the dump truck were damaged.