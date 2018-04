Getty Images

Broncos long snapper Casey Kreiter signed his exclusive rights tender, keeping him with the Broncos next season.

Kreiter, who signed with the Broncos in 2016, played 10 games in 2016 before a calf injury landed him on injured reserve with three games remaining in the season. He played all 16 games last season.

He will get a new punter to snap to, with the Broncos having signed Marquette King on Thursday.