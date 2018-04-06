Chiefs bring Kerwynn Williams in for a visit

Getty Images

The Chiefs weren’t exactly shorthanded in the backfield, but they continue to look for options.

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Chiefs brought former Cardinals running back Kerwynn Williams in for a visit.

Williams did some decent work for the Cardinals last year, starting six games after injuries to others, and finishing with 426 yards on 120 carries.

The Chiefs still have Kareem Hunt, Charcandrick West and Spencer Ware on the roster, so it’s already a deep position for them.