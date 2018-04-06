Chiefs give Dave Toub assistant head coach title

Getty Images

Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub’s name has come up as a head coaching candidate at times over the years, but he has not gotten a chance at a top job.

A promotion with the Chiefs won’t change that, but it will give Toub a slight bump up the ladder. The Chiefs announced that Toub will add assistant head coach to his title for the 2018 season.

“Dave has had the opportunity to work with our team on both sides of the football, on the field and in the classroom,” head coach Andy Reid said in a statement. “His leadership qualities have entrusted me to promote him to Assistant Head Coach.”

Toub has spent the last five seasons as the special teams coordinator for the Chiefs and Kansas City has scored a league-high 10 kick and punt return touchdowns over that span.