Getty Images

The Colts announced exclusive rights free agent Chris Milton signed his tender Friday.

The cornerback joined the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He has played 20 games with one start, making 10 tackles, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery. He also has added 10 special teams stops.

Milton appeared in 14 games last season.

He spent time on the active roster and the practice squad as a rookie.