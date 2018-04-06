Commissioner will still call names on first night of the draft

As the draft continues to make major changes, one key aspect will stay the same: The assembled crowd will have the ability to boo the Commissioner, loudly.

Per the league office, Roger Goodell will continue to stride to and from the podium, calling out the names of each of the players taken in the first round of the draft on Thursday night, April 26 in Arlington, Texas. He’ll adhere to the ritual despite concerns among some within the league’s power structure that it’s not good for The Shield when Goodell feels like he should be hiding behind one in such a public setting.

As the draft becomes even more of a spectacle (this year, the first two nights will be broadcast by FOX, NFL Network, and ESPN), the crowds get larger and the boos necessarily become louder. With the draft happening this year at the Cowboys’ home stadium, and in light of the league’s decision to suspend Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott for six games last season, the locals in attendance will feel even more compelled to make plenty of noise each time the Commissioner makes an appearance.

Last year, the league tried on the second night of the draft in Philadelphia to use fan favorites like Ron Jaworski to serve as a buffer for Goodell. It didn’t work; Jaworski was cheered, and Goodell was booed. By day three, Goodell was no longer to be seen.

For his part, Goodell seems to not be bothered by the booing. (At times, he welcomes it.) Still, the league needs to ask itself whether it makes sense to essentially embrace such hostility on one of the biggest nights of the year. Others could easily be found who would be greeted by the crowd with praise and adulation. At some point, someone may need to persuade Goodell that this would be a much better look (and sound) for the NFL.

29 responses to "Commissioner will still call names on first night of the draft

  6. Goodell will call out names and the fans will call him names. Seems like a fair exchange.

  7. Awww man, Goodell sucks, he’s a criminal and he’s ruining the league. Let’s boo every time he makes a pick!
    Ok, that’s out of the way so the rest of you can skip the commentary.

  9. By day 3, Goodell was nowhere to be seen? When has the commissioner EVER announced every pick from round 1-7? I don’t remember that ever being the case, so why are you trying to make it sound like he was “hiding from boos” last year? They’ve NEVER done Day 3 drafting like round 1.

    But booing and negativity is exactly what people will do whether he’s up there or not. Just like Kristaps Porzingis being booed by NY fans when he was drafted because they wanted Emmanuel Mudiay so badly lol, now he’s their idol.

    People will boo and be negative no matter what you do. You could draft a guy who will go on to be a franchise changing talent, and if it’s not the guy that some random know nothing fan read wrote in his mock draft, he’ll boo. Who cares.

  10. It’s a lose lose situation for him. If he doesn’t show his face, the media and fans will tear him apart for breaking tradition and hiding for fear of being booed.

  13. With the second pick in the 2018 draft the New York Football Giants select ,,,,,,,,,,Shaquon Barkley,,,running back Penn State !

  15. “Still, the league needs to ask itself whether it makes sense to essentially embrace such hostility on one of the biggest nights of the year.”

    And if Goodell were to take this advice and not appear, he’d be accused of hiding from the negativity. Damned if you do, damned if you don’t.

  17. Goodell may be calling names at the podium, but the crowd will be calling HIM names when he makes an appearance. He is, by far, the most reviled sports commissioner I’ve seen in my lifetime.

  18. Pretty sure it doesn’t bother him especially when last year he came out the first time and said “C’mon Philly. Is that all you got?”

  19. That is the best laugh in Kevin Costner’s Draft Day movie when Roger Goodell goes out to call the draft picks to cheers and applause.

  23. Everyone attending the draft should wear the Matt Patricia shirt that shows Goodell with the clown nose. Goodell the clown !

  24. As much as many of us dislike Goodell, he seems to be having fun with the booing and so do the fans. It could become a thing. “Here he comes – get ready to pop up your middle finger.” That would add a little life to the party and we can have a laugh before NFL Network, Fox and BSPN proceed to bore us to death with all their talking heads yakking.

  25. I like it when former players call the named especially when they butcher it! Lol plus if I was a kid who got drafted I would want my draft pic with the legendary player instead of Goodell.

  27. Just another rich, egotistical jerk who knows that there’s no such thing as bad publicity.

    Now, had he been a man of integrity, we wouldn’t be talking about this.

  29. Edward Halverson says:
    April 6, 2018 at 7:35 pm
    The draft is right up there with watching grass grow.

    Boring!
    ————————————
    Hehe. I have been watching for over two decades. It’s a cerebral part of the game featuring team building and strategy. I can see how some people might not be interested, much in the same way they choose to read comic books over classical literature.

