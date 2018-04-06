Dolphins local pro day brings better crowd than most

AP

Each team in the NFL gets to bring 30 players in for pre-draft visits, along with a separate cattle call workout for any local prospects.

For some teams, that’s more valuable than for others.

The Dolphins are bringing more name recognition in to their local player workout today, since South Florida is such a hotbed of talent for colleges.

In addition to players from the University of Miami, Florida International and Florida Atlantic, the Dolphins get to bring in players who played their high school ball in the area.

That means they also get to invite Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson (Boynton Beach High), Georgia running back Sony Michel (Plantation American Heritage), and many others, since there are so many players there they scatter across the country’s top programs.

It’s possibly a slight benefit to the Dolphins over teams who don’t have as much talent in their backyard, and gives them an opportunity to bring a few extra guys in for top 30 visits that live outside the area.