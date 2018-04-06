Eli Manning’s annual Duke workouts go on without Odell Beckham

Getty Images

The Giants officially start their offseason program on Monday, but some members of the team got off to an unofficial start at Duke University this week.

Quarterback Eli Manning has gathered offensive players in Durham, North Carolina for the last few years because his coach at Ole Miss David Cutcliffe now coaches the Blue Devils. Social media posts show that wide receivers Brandon Marshall, Roger Lewis and Sterling Shepard, tight end Evan Engram and running back Wayne Gallman are on hand to start working before the whole team will gather next week.

Marshall’s presence is notable as there’s been plenty of speculation that the veteran will be cut loose once he’s healthy enough to pass a physical after last year’s ankle injury. That would save the team $5.1 million in cap space, although there’s also a chance they could try to persuade him to stick around at a lower salary.

Odell Beckham isn’t present in any of those social media posts and is thought to be in Los Angeles rehabbing his ankle. He missed last year’s session after having oral surgery before skipping the team’s voluntary offseason work. There’s been talk that he’ll follow the same plan this offseason, although Beckham has not made any pronouncements about his intentions.