Friday morning one-liners

The Bills’ roster building got some praise recently.

Georgia LB Roquan Smith could be a possible Dolphins first-round pick.

The Patriots have several good choices for their Hall of Fame.

Will Jets DL Leonard Williams take a step forward in 2018?

It would be easier for the Ravens to sign Eric Decker than a restricted free agent wide receiver.

Current Bengals WR John Ross is working with former Bengals WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh.

Setting the Browns depth chart on the offensive line with the draft approaching.

The Steelers visited with four defensive draft prospects on Thursday.

The Texans worked out Wisconsin CB Nick Nelson.

Colts head coach Frank Reich plans to “lay down some solid foundation stuff” when the team opens offseason work next week.

Last year’s playoff experience boosted Jaguars LB Myles Jack‘s confidence for 2018.

Said Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, “Our players are here next Monday and I can’t wait to finally become a coach, to coach these guys, develop them, teach team and inspire them to be great football players for this city.”

What would drafting a quarterback in the first round do to Broncos QB Case Keenum‘s job security?

The Chiefs promoted Rick Burkholder from head athletic trainer to vice president of sports medicine and performance.

Chargers QB Cardale Jones is working with law enforcement in Ohio.

Several prospects will be vying for the Cowboys’ attention at their Pro Day for local players.

What would the Giants do with N.C. State DE Bradley Chubb?

LB Paul Worrilow is excited about getting started with the Eagles.

Should the Redskins draft Louisville QB Lamar Jackson this month?

The Bears could add more wide receivers in the later rounds of the draft.

Identifying the Lions’ remaining needs with the free agent market cleared out of many players.

Morgan Burnett‘s departure leaves the Packers looking for a safety and a leader.

The Vikings are one of several NFC teams with high expectations.

A history of draft trades made by Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff.

Will WR Curtis Samuel‘s recovery impact the Panthers’ draft plans?

The Saints are short on early picks, but G.M. Mickey Loomis still looks forward to the draft.

Arguing against the Buccaneers drafting RB Saquon Barkley.

Tyrann Mathieu said farewell and thanks to the Cardinals and their fans.

WR Brandin Cooks brings experience with a couple of great quarterbacks with him to the Rams.

Which cornerbacks might be draft fits for the 49ers?

It’s shaping up to be a very important draft for the Seahawks.