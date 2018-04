Getty Images

The Jets added depth to their offensive line Friday, announcing they have re-signed Dakota Dozier.

The Jets made Dozier a fourth-round pick in 2014, and he has played at right guard and right tackle in his four seasons. He also can play center.

Dozier, 26, set career highs with 14 games played and three starts at right guard.

For his career, Dozier has played 31 games with five starts.

Coach Todd Bowles said late last season that Dozier was one of the team’s most improved players.