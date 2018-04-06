Jim Kelly leaves intensive care, on his own two feet

Getty Images

Bills legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly got some good news Friday, and he took it as you might anticipate.

Via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, Kelly’s doctors are encouraged by his response to surgery to remove cancer from his jaw.

“Mr. Kelly continues to make solid progress in his recovery from extensive surgery for his oral cancer,” said Dr. Mark Urken, head and neck surgeon at Mount Sinai West. “He has been moved out of the intensive care unit and made that transition by walking, on his own, from the unit to the inpatient floor where he will continue the next phase of care. He is still several days away from resuming swallowing and taking nutrition by mouth.”

Kelly and his family have remained upbeat throughout his recovery, sharing messages thanking people for their support. He’s expected to remain in the hospital for two weeks.