Josh Norman: Dez Bryant “plays the game at the highest level”

Josh Norman hasn’t had the kindest things to say about Dez Bryant over the years, but his latest comments about the Cowboys wide receiver are more complimentary.

At a time when there’s uncertainty about whether the Cowboys are going to part ways with Bryant because of the size of his contract and reported concerns about slippage in his play, Norman was asked to weigh in with his thoughts. The Redskins cornerback once said the Cowboys should ask for their $70 million back from Bryant, but thinks better play is just a matter of Bryant finding the right frame of mind to produce it.

“He has a lot left in the tank. It’s what he gets out of it, that’s the thing,” Norman said on FOX Sports 1, via the Dallas Morning News. “I mean he can be whatever he wants to be. I’m not here to down the man, I’m not gonna down him. He plays the game at the highest level. … You didn’t do something last year that obviously gave you this output, so you’re doing something different this year to give you a better one.”

The Cowboys likely won’t be letting Norman make the decision about whether to keep Bryant for reasons beyond the chance that he’d just like to see an aging Bryant still in the Dallas lineup. The decision will fail mainly on Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who has supported Bryant’s return at points this year.