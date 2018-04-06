Josh Norman: Dez Bryant “plays the game at the highest level”

Posted by Josh Alper on April 6, 2018, 2:17 PM EDT
Getty Images

Josh Norman hasn’t had the kindest things to say about Dez Bryant over the years, but his latest comments about the Cowboys wide receiver are more complimentary.

At a time when there’s uncertainty about whether the Cowboys are going to part ways with Bryant because of the size of his contract and reported concerns about slippage in his play, Norman was asked to weigh in with his thoughts. The Redskins cornerback once said the Cowboys should ask for their $70 million back from Bryant, but thinks better play is just a matter of Bryant finding the right frame of mind to produce it.

“He has a lot left in the tank. It’s what he gets out of it, that’s the thing,” Norman said on FOX Sports 1, via the Dallas Morning News. “I mean he can be whatever he wants to be. I’m not here to down the man, I’m not gonna down him. He plays the game at the highest level. … You didn’t do something last year that obviously gave you this output, so you’re doing something different this year to give you a better one.”

The Cowboys likely won’t be letting Norman make the decision about whether to keep Bryant for reasons beyond the chance that he’d just like to see an aging Bryant still in the Dallas lineup. The decision will fail mainly on Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who has supported Bryant’s return at points this year.

Permalink 25 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

25 responses to “Josh Norman: Dez Bryant “plays the game at the highest level”

  2. I wouldn’t mind seeing him catch jump balls from Brady. Maybe he’s just sick of the yearly underachievement of the Cowboys. Maybe Dez wants to know what the post-season is like? Just a guess…

  4. Good for him. It’s become readily apparent that these two are just playing the media with their “feud”. Seems like they both made out well on it.

  6. Redskins would waste no time picking Dez up should the boys release him. Josh is playing nice.

  7. bradygirl12 says:
    April 6, 2018 at 2:46 pm
    I wouldn’t mind seeing him catch jump balls from Brady. Maybe he’s just sick of the yearly underachievement of the Cowboys. Maybe Dez wants to know what the post-season is like? Just a guess…

    Dez’ skills ma be declining, but if he wants a jump ball he isn’t getting it in NE from Brady.

  9. Of course he plays at the highest level, that’s the NFL.

    As to his on-field ability relative to peers in his contract price range….yeah…he stinks.

  11. Dez is being made the scapegoat for garrett’s handpicked qb Prescott. 4 pick sixes , a ton of bad decisions, like 8 games under 200 yds. EVERY Cowboy receiver regressed last year ! They all stink at once ? Fake fans blame dez, real fans know where the problem lies. Heck Prescott couldn’t even beat the out of football Carr in a Dunk Tank contest

  14. TruFBFan says:

    April 6, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    bradygirl12 says:
    April 6, 2018 at 2:46 pm
    I wouldn’t mind seeing him catch jump balls from Brady. Maybe he’s just sick of the yearly underachievement of the Cowboys. Maybe Dez wants to know what the post-season is like? Just a guess…

    Dez’ skills ma be declining, but if he wants a jump ball he isn’t getting it in NE from Brady.

    _________________________

    No one can say for sure what’s going to happen. Lots of guys are moving on or being
    traded out of the blue this off season.

  16. When Dez was near his post-rookie NFL contract, he said “Hec no” to the hometown discount. “Dont test my loyaty” He has under achieved. When asked to help the team and take a justified paycut, he said “hec nah”. Don’t anyone blame any Cowboy fan that hates Dez. We are sick of his Diva attitude and his high School level route running. Dez is a one trick dog getting an elite contract. Time to change. Stick to your guns jerry. Pay cut or the front door.

  17. The Truth says:
    April 6, 2018 at 3:19 pm
    Dez is being made the scapegoat for garrett’s handpicked qb Prescott. 4 pick sixes , a ton of bad decisions, like 8 games under 200 yds. EVERY Cowboy receiver regressed last year ! They all stink at once ? Fake fans blame dez, real fans know where the problem lies. Heck Prescott couldn’t even beat the out of football Carr in a Dunk Tank contest.

    ——————

    You do realize that 3 of those Pick 6’s were deflected off Dez and Terrance Williams hands. All three hit the WR in the hands.

  18. I feel like the only reason Dez Bryant’s skills are on trial is because the media spent a full year hyping up Dak Prescott and they obviously couldn’t admit being wrong about him, so it has to be Dez.

  23. I like Dez and don’t question his heart. Just like every great player before him, he’s peaked and is overvalued in this salary cap era. Jerry will give him his goodbye tour this season then he’s gone. They say you let go a player one year too soon, Jerry keeps them one year too late.

  25. One teams trash is another teams treasure. I think its more so coaches not setting players up for success, its mighty strange how players skill are diminishing then they switch teams and “miraculously” they are the next best thing since sliced bread again. The boys coaching is too predictable for the NFL no one is going to be open if they know what you are running.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!