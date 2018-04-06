Josh Norman: Dez Bryant “plays the game at the highest level”

Posted by Josh Alper on April 6, 2018, 2:17 PM EDT
Josh Norman hasn’t had the kindest things to say about Dez Bryant over the years, but his latest comments about the Cowboys wide receiver are more complimentary.

At a time when there’s uncertainty about whether the Cowboys are going to part ways with Bryant because of the size of his contract and reported concerns about slippage in his play, Norman was asked to weigh in with his thoughts. The Redskins cornerback once said the Cowboys should ask for their $70 million back from Bryant, but thinks better play is just a matter of Bryant finding the right frame of mind to produce it.

“He has a lot left in the tank. It’s what he gets out of it, that’s the thing,” Norman said on FOX Sports 1, via the Dallas Morning News. “I mean he can be whatever he wants to be. I’m not here to down the man, I’m not gonna down him. He plays the game at the highest level. … You didn’t do something last year that obviously gave you this output, so you’re doing something different this year to give you a better one.”

The Cowboys likely won’t be letting Norman make the decision about whether to keep Bryant for reasons beyond the chance that he’d just like to see an aging Bryant still in the Dallas lineup. The decision will fail mainly on Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who has supported Bryant’s return at points this year.

40 responses to “Josh Norman: Dez Bryant “plays the game at the highest level”

  2. I wouldn’t mind seeing him catch jump balls from Brady. Maybe he’s just sick of the yearly underachievement of the Cowboys. Maybe Dez wants to know what the post-season is like? Just a guess…

  4. Good for him. It’s become readily apparent that these two are just playing the media with their “feud”. Seems like they both made out well on it.

  6. Redskins would waste no time picking Dez up should the boys release him. Josh is playing nice.

  7. bradygirl12 says:
    April 6, 2018 at 2:46 pm
    I wouldn’t mind seeing him catch jump balls from Brady. Maybe he’s just sick of the yearly underachievement of the Cowboys. Maybe Dez wants to know what the post-season is like? Just a guess…

    Dez’ skills ma be declining, but if he wants a jump ball he isn’t getting it in NE from Brady.

  9. Of course he plays at the highest level, that’s the NFL.

    As to his on-field ability relative to peers in his contract price range….yeah…he stinks.

  11. Dez is being made the scapegoat for garrett’s handpicked qb Prescott. 4 pick sixes , a ton of bad decisions, like 8 games under 200 yds. EVERY Cowboy receiver regressed last year ! They all stink at once ? Fake fans blame dez, real fans know where the problem lies. Heck Prescott couldn’t even beat the out of football Carr in a Dunk Tank contest

  14. TruFBFan says:

    April 6, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    bradygirl12 says:
    April 6, 2018 at 2:46 pm
    I wouldn’t mind seeing him catch jump balls from Brady. Maybe he’s just sick of the yearly underachievement of the Cowboys. Maybe Dez wants to know what the post-season is like? Just a guess…

    Dez’ skills ma be declining, but if he wants a jump ball he isn’t getting it in NE from Brady.

    _________________________

    No one can say for sure what’s going to happen. Lots of guys are moving on or being
    traded out of the blue this off season.

  16. When Dez was near his post-rookie NFL contract, he said “Hec no” to the hometown discount. “Dont test my loyaty” He has under achieved. When asked to help the team and take a justified paycut, he said “hec nah”. Don’t anyone blame any Cowboy fan that hates Dez. We are sick of his Diva attitude and his high School level route running. Dez is a one trick dog getting an elite contract. Time to change. Stick to your guns jerry. Pay cut or the front door.

  17. The Truth says:
    April 6, 2018 at 3:19 pm
    Dez is being made the scapegoat for garrett’s handpicked qb Prescott. 4 pick sixes , a ton of bad decisions, like 8 games under 200 yds. EVERY Cowboy receiver regressed last year ! They all stink at once ? Fake fans blame dez, real fans know where the problem lies. Heck Prescott couldn’t even beat the out of football Carr in a Dunk Tank contest.

    ——————

    You do realize that 3 of those Pick 6’s were deflected off Dez and Terrance Williams hands. All three hit the WR in the hands.

  18. I feel like the only reason Dez Bryant’s skills are on trial is because the media spent a full year hyping up Dak Prescott and they obviously couldn’t admit being wrong about him, so it has to be Dez.

  23. I like Dez and don’t question his heart. Just like every great player before him, he’s peaked and is overvalued in this salary cap era. Jerry will give him his goodbye tour this season then he’s gone. They say you let go a player one year too soon, Jerry keeps them one year too late.

  25. One teams trash is another teams treasure. I think its more so coaches not setting players up for success, its mighty strange how players skill are diminishing then they switch teams and “miraculously” they are the next best thing since sliced bread again. The boys coaching is too predictable for the NFL no one is going to be open if they know what you are running.

  26. @904primetime

    This is exactly it.

    Dez is still a #1, he has lost a stop, but the issue is that the offense isn’t putting him in a position to be successful. He is still an absolute tank with the ball in has hands, he is still an incredible redzone threat, etc. He himself wasn’t somehow dramatically different last year. Opposing teams just know exactly what the Cowboys like to do, all the plays have been scouted for years. The Cowboys run the most vanilla, conservative offense in the game and have made almost no changes to it in the transition from Romo to Dak. That is insanity.

  27. The Truth says:

    Dez is being made the scapegoat for garrett’s handpicked qb Prescott. 4 pick sixes , a ton of bad decisions, like 8 games under 200 yds. EVERY Cowboy receiver regressed last year ! They all stink at once ? Fake fans blame dez, real fans know where the problem lies. Heck Prescott couldn’t even beat the out of football Carr in a Dunk Tank contest
    *********************************************************************************
    worry about your sorry defense in New England pal and maybe find a new whipping boy instead of taking constant shots at Dak in EVERY SINGLE Cowboys post you always say the same thing…..SMH!

  28. Josh Norman can’t cover a blade of grass. What does this clown know about playing cornerback other than to cash paychecks?

  30. @stucats

    Glad you are noticing. Seems to me i’m not alone in my thinking. Prescott was the most overhyped, overrated dallas cowboy player till last season exposed him for what he is. A 4th rd pick who needs EVERYTHING right to be successful

  31. @ the truth,

    do you not have anything better to do than rip on every Cowboys story?, you are a Cheat-riot fan and you should be complaining on your own teams post for that horrendous defense you have that will get exposed even more this season.

  32. @The Truth

    Brady needs Belicick to be successful. How do I know? Well, it can’t be proven wrong, so it must be true!

  33. You didn’t do something last year that obviously gave you this output, so you’re doing something different this year to give you a better one.”

    Huh?? First off, how would he know Dez has a lot left in his tank? That’s something a man says about himself, not another man. Or is he implying that Dez didn’t put forth an honest effort last season? But he goes on to say Dez plays at the highest level. This guy clearly doesn’t understand inputs and outputs either.

  35. Dak is the reason the Boys declined. RG3 looked like a savior his first season too. Send Dez to Baltimore, Jump Ball Joe needs that kind of WR in his life.

  38. Listen, listen, Bryant’s struggles lately have been because he and Prescott play two very different ballgames. It’s not because either of them stink at their positions. They’re just different. Prescott prefers to protect the ball, and Byrant would prefer to go up and get it. Romo was a better fit for Dez than Dak is. Dak is a good QB, better than a lot of teams have, and Dez is a better reciever than most teams have starting. All of that said, there’s still a choice to be made-either the Cowboys accept Dez’s limited production the last couple of years and hope that he and Dak can establish better trust, or they decide to get rid of Dez and roll with Dak as QB. Dez at half capacity is still a very good reciever, and the Cowboys do not have a true #1 with him gone, despite having a few pretty serviceable guys on the roster. At the end of the day, Dez fills a role even in his lesser capacity, and I think Dallas would prefer to keep him until they can at least find a replacement that Dak trusts more, or until Dak becomes more willing to throw up gimme balls like a typical pocket passer.

  39. Of course he is going to say that “Dez has a lot left in the tank”. Do you think he wants to square up twice a year against a better receiver? We have all watched Dez the past few seasons. It is what it is.

  40. I’m a huge Redskins fan and I definitely respect Dez’s game. I wish he was a Skin lol. Dude plays with passion, same for Norman… both true Pros.

