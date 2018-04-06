Les Snead thinks Rams have the cap space to keep their team together

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 6, 2018, 1:12 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Rams are taking a risk this offseason, trading away draft picks and loading up on players who come with expensive contracts, including many contracts that expire after this season. But Rams G.M. Les Snead says he’s not concerned.

Snead noted that the Rams are in good cap shape heading into 2019 and think they can make the necessary deals to keep the players who are slated to be free agents next year, including Aaron Donald, Brandin Cooks, Ndamukong Suh and Lamarcus Joyner.

“We have plenty of space over the next two years to lock up these guys long-term and have this core together,” Snead said, “and that’s the goal.”

The Rams have traded away their first-, second-, fourth- and fifth-round picks this year, and with only one pick in the Top 130 this season they’re going to have a hard time replenishing the roster. Which means they’ll need to keep the players they have.

Permalink 32 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

32 responses to “Les Snead thinks Rams have the cap space to keep their team together

  1. He’s right. He can lock up those players for the next season or two. But not the rest of the team, who will have to walk. And which won’t be replenished by draft picks this year.

  4. The Rams only have 36 players under contract for 2019 which is why they have so much space. That includes Goff playing out the final year of his rookie contract and Gurley playing under the 5th year option.

  5. They’re all in this year, and need to stay healthy. Rams ownership has those all important PSLs to sell for their shiny new stadium in Inglewood. Getting all these star names will draw initially, but they need to win. To me, Gurley is the key. He’s the Rams’ answer to Zeke in Dallas, if he’s in business, Rams are SB contenders, if not, the offense is limited and the onus will be on the defense. In the games they lost last year, the offense couldn’t get going. It’s going to be interesting to see how all those egos mesh on defense, especially with a young coach.

  8. I don’t see how. Dragging this Donald extension out is only costing the team more and more money everyday. He is going/will be the highest paid defensive player in NFL history. I know he can’t be too happy with the team choosing to sign Suh instead of working on his deal which now looks like it will be after this season. Peters is another player who is going to try to command top dollar for his position. We haven’t even begun to mention the offense with Gurley coming up and possibly extending Cooks.

  9. LOL! I love all of the arm-chair GMs we have around here. Most of you all can’t manage to pay your credit card bills on time each month, yet are somehow experts at how an NFL team should manage their $170+ million salary cap.

    I’ll take Les Snead at his word and will wait to see how things play out over the next few seasons.

  12. Once they sing Donald to a huge deal, they be done. They won’t be able to keep all their good players. I have seen it first hand with Von Miller as a Broncos fan.

  13. @ bigfishrider

    I don’t think the defense will have too much trouble. Phillips is pretty good at getting everyone on the same page. He also ought to be a shrink as he has worked wonders with some headcases over the years.

  14. dcnupe3 says:
    April 6, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    LOL! I love all of the arm-chair GMs we have around here. Most of you all can’t manage to pay your credit card bills on time each month, yet are somehow experts at how an NFL team should manage their $170+ million salary cap.

    I’ll take Les Snead at his word and will wait to see how things play out over the next few seasons.
    —————————————————————————–
    You mean the same LES Snead that paid Tavon Auston 10 million dollars last year for a receiver that had more Rushes than Catches last year? more fumbles then TDS as well. D’ok good luck with that salary cap going forward especially with a Franchise QB and Running back all on rookie deals and no draft picks

  15. Bull!!! This is corporate speak to get fans to buy SSLs. IF they have the cap space why not sign Joyner now instead of franchise him? This way you would have the franchise tax available next year! Also, I remember Snead saying the Rams were committed to St Louis! Today’s word meaning nothing tomorrow. See where they stand next year at this time and who has left the team. Any bets??

  17. dcnupe3 says:
    April 6, 2018 at 1:46 pm
    LOL! I love all of the arm-chair GMs we have around here. Most of you all can’t manage to pay your credit card bills on time each month, yet are somehow experts at how an NFL team should manage their $170+ million salary cap.

    I’ll take Les Snead at his word and will wait to see how things play out over the next few seasons.

    ————————————————————–

    You will take the company line over logic… interesting. Simple math and logic show the Rams will need to make tough calls on a few of their big names. That includes probably letting Todd Gurley walk…if they plan on signing Cooks, Joyner and Donald…then Goff. The Rams are creating a mess for themselves and anyone can see that. The argument is if the future mess is worth the risk. That is where an opinion can happen. The rams being in a financial bind with their salary cap moving forward isnt an opinion.

  20. I just don’t get people that post on this site that act like they are fans of the game.Please try and understand that their is a small window in a salary cap league to win a SB (Patriots the exception). So they will lose a couple of players next year…big deal! Sign the core talented group and develop the younger ones. To constantly talk smack about a team that was a laughingstock for over a decade that’s trying to build a winner by getting talented yet character flawed players either proves your ignorance or jealousy.

  22. marcsasharc says:
    April 6, 2018 at 2:52 pm
    dcnupe3 says:
    April 6, 2018 at 1:46 pm
    LOL! I love all of the arm-chair GMs we have around here. Most of you all can’t manage to pay your credit card bills on time each month, yet are somehow experts at how an NFL team should manage their $170+ million salary cap.
    I’ll take Les Snead at his word and will wait to see how things play out over the next few seasons.
    ————————————————————–
    You will take the company line over logic… interesting. Simple math and logic show the Rams will need to make tough calls on a few of their big names. That includes probably letting Todd Gurley walk…if they plan on signing Cooks, Joyner and Donald…then Goff. The Rams are creating a mess for themselves and anyone can see that. The argument is if the future mess is worth the risk. That is where an opinion can happen. The rams being in a financial bind with their salary cap moving forward isnt an opinion.

    I have a hard time respecting what you just said when you insinuated the team would let Gurley walk before letting a WR2 or talented safety walk. Come on now!

  23. Modern day NFL are not built or played without role players. This team is stacked with nothing but stars. It’s not a recipe for winning.

    Which team has taken this approach and been competitive for years?

  24. dcnupe3 says:
    April 6, 2018 at 1:46 pm
    LOL! I love all of the arm-chair GMs we have around here. Most of you all can’t manage to pay your credit card bills on time each month, yet are somehow experts at how an NFL team should manage their $170+ million salary cap.

    I’ll take Les Snead at his word and will wait to see how things play out over the next few seasons.

    Im not so sure, isnt this the same recipe Daniel Schneider tried using to build a super bowl team in Washington. How did that work out. Just because you are a rich GM doesnt mean you are the sharpest knife in the drawer.

  25. They have several good players under contract for several years. Brockers, Johnson, Whitworth,Goff until 2020,Kupp, Woods, Sullivan etc. With over 100 million in Cap Space next year they can sign Donald (23 Million), Gurley (15 Mill), Joyner (12 Mill), Peters (15 Mill) and Cooks (15 Mill). Thats 80 Million, they still would have over 20 million in cap space. They also have 8 draft picks this year and Snead has shown the last few years that he has been able to pick up some good picks in the later rounds. I hope they pick OL and Linebackers this year. With the DL of Donald, Suh and Brockers (and Easley, Westrooks and Smart as depth) this year, I don’t think they will need great Linebackers. With McVay, he works a quick, quick passing game, so OL aren’t as important as some teams.

  26. This is a HUGE risk, couple injuries to key players and they are done. Then comes next year with Gurleys contract, Goeffs 5th year option, and the rest of the rent a stars contracts. Then pile on you have no depth because you traded away your draft spots this year. Have fun filling your depth chart with 6th and 7th round picks.

  27. isithockeyseasonyet says:
    April 6, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    Recipe for disaster, there’s a reason GMs don’t build their teams this way
    ————————————————————————–

    Hey genius, have you actually watched the Rams over the last 15 years doing it ‘the right way’? They managed to build a good nucleus…now it’s time to go for it. Let the Cleveland Browns hoard their cap space for years and years and win 1 game in two years. Personally, I’d rather see the team take it’s shot, which they are doing. Rams fans have waited long enough.

  29. What Les doesn’t want you to know is that there are ELEVEN projected starters who will either be on the 5th year option, restricted free agent, or outright free agent in 2019.

    Then four more (five with Zuerlein) in 2020. Then there’s Goff.

    Plus the CBA is only running through 2020, and even with THIS CBA where the cap EXPLODED, 2012’s cap was right around where 2009’s was. In 2011, it was actually less then 2009.

    Meanwhile the coming CBA will have a hard time exploding like last time, where everyone that is broadcasting games is losing money hand over fist. NBC and CBS bid for TNF was about half as much as Fox did, and ESPN is falling apart and bleeding subscribers.

    So no Les, you aren’t going to be able to keep them together, and you don’t have a 1st or 2nd rounder this year, and no 2nd rounder next year. You’ll be able to pick a few and keep them, but that’s about it. You went all in for 2018 and maybe 2019. 2020 doesn’t look good. Perhaps it can be held together for that year, but either way sometime between 2019 and 2021 the band is going to be broken up. The team playing in a brand new stadium might massively suck.

    Plus they won’t have the top 10 picks like they’ve had all but twice since 2008. (including quite a few top 2 picks)

    Throw in the prima donna divas, and that every team now has a whole offseason and a year’s tape to gameplan around McVay’s Rams and possibly even copy some of what gave him a competitive advantage, it’s not going to be easy.

    The Rams aren’t the hunter anymore, they’re going to be the hunted, and if the NFL ever gets rid of McVay’s walkie talkie advantage, watch out.

    Finally, we don’t know how this band will actually play together. On paper they look good for 2018, but there’s lots of good teams on paper in April that don’t look good come September.

  31. The elderly elephant in the room is Phillips. He will only be around for a few more years, so the Rams are rightly going for it all now. They will already be rebuilding by 2020.

  32. Feel sorry for Rams fans…going to shell out tons of cash when the stadium opens and the team will look nothing like it does today.

    If they win it all before…I’ll take back “feel sorry”

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!