Les Snead thinks Rams have the cap space to keep their team together

Getty Images

The Rams are taking a risk this offseason, trading away draft picks and loading up on players who come with expensive contracts, including many contracts that expire after this season. But Rams G.M. Les Snead says he’s not concerned.

Snead noted that the Rams are in good cap shape heading into 2019 and think they can make the necessary deals to keep the players who are slated to be free agents next year, including Aaron Donald, Brandin Cooks, Ndamukong Suh and Lamarcus Joyner.

“We have plenty of space over the next two years to lock up these guys long-term and have this core together,” Snead said, “and that’s the goal.”

The Rams have traded away their first-, second-, fourth- and fifth-round picks this year, and with only one pick in the Top 130 this season they’re going to have a hard time replenishing the roster. Which means they’ll need to keep the players they have.