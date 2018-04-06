Markus Golden on possible move to defensive end: Football is football

Getty Images

Cardinals pass-rusher Markus Golden began running again this week, six months after he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

“To be on the grass on the field where it felt natural and I was doing it myself, man, it makes me want to go out and run forever,” Golden said, via Darren Urban of the team website.

Golden, who led the Cardinals with 12.5 sacks in 2016 but had none in four games last season, could see a position switch as Arizona changes to a 4-3 defense. He played linebacker in the 3-4 but likely becomes a defensive end in new coach Steve Wilks’ defense.

“Football is football to me, whether you are in the three-point stance, whether you are standing up,” Golden said. “You can do all the technique you want, at the end of the day, you have to beat that man. I played defensive end in college, and I set the edge. I have got it on film in the league. I’ve got film setting the edge and getting around these guys. To be real, it’s just not difficult at all. I’d be lying if I said it’d be one percent difficult. It’s football.”

Golden won’t get much work on the field in the offseason, but he has to get healthy first.

“You’ve got teammates depending on you, family back home, your kids,” Golden said. “You can feel sorry for yourself a little bit, but then you have to get back to work.”