Mason Rudolph has busy pre-draft schedule

Most conversations about quarterbacks in the 2018 NFL Draft generally cover the first four, and then Lamar Jackson, and then the rest.

But Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph could have something to say about that conventional wisdom, based on his travel schedule.

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Rudolph has a busy slate of visits or workouts without nearly as much attention.

He’s visiting the Bills (who pick 12th and 22nd) this weekend. He has also either met with or had workouts for the Chargers (17th), Saints (27th), Giants (second and 34th, unless they trade), Steelers (28th), Patriots (23rd and 31st) and Bengals (21st).

The presence of so many teams looking for an eventual replacement rather than an immediate starter is interesting, since Philip Rivers and Drew Brees and Eli Manning and Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady aren’t getting any younger. The Bengals can’t be so in love with Andy Dalton that they can’t think about a future without him, while the need in Buffalo is probably more immediate.

Rudolph has prototypical pocket quarterback size and was certainly productive in college, and might be drafted much higher than anyone anticipates simply because of the law of supply and demand.