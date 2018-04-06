Mitchell Trubisky feels he was built for new Bears offense

Getty Images

The Bears addressed one of their shortcomings this offseason by signing wide receivers Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel and tight end Trey Burton to overhaul the lackluster receiving corps they deployed during the 2017 season.

Having those players on hand will help new head coach Matt Nagy as he installs the team’s new offensive system, but the overall success of the unit will hinge on a returning player. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will be asked to do more than he did in 12 starts during his rookie season.

Trubisky thinks that will work just fine. The Bears started their offseason program this week and Trubisky said his first impression is that he was “built for this offense.”

“It’s just dynamic, it’s creative, and it’s also balanced,” Trubisky said on NFL Network. “And that’s what you want. We’re going to get the ball out quick. We’re going to deceive the defenses, and we’re going to spread the field, and we’re going to get it all over to our playmakers. We’re going to be balanced. We’re going to play fast. We’re going to be dynamic. And we’re going to stretch the field every which way. I just feel like this offense is going to utilize my talents more and the players we have around me. Hopefully, we can just get it rolling from there. So I’m excited to keep diving in and keep working.”

With Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen also on board in the backfield, the Bears have the pieces in place to make a big jump offensively if Trubisky proves to be as good a fit as he believes he is at this point in the process.