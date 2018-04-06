Ndamukong Suh: I had a lot of great offers, Rams were the best fit

Getty Images

Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh said choosing Los Angeles as his third NFL stop was not an easy choice, but it was the right choice.

Suh said at his introductory press conference today that he was weighing offers from several teams but considered the Rams the team where he would be the best fit.

“There were a lot of other great teams that I had offers from and had an opportunity to join, but I think this was the best fit for me,” Suh said.

Suh said that before signing with the Rams he watched film with defensive coordinator Wade Phillips and thought the Rams had a good plan for him. He also indicated that he thinks he can prove himself on a one-year contract in 2018. And so in 2019, Suh may be looking for a new best fit.